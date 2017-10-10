The Duggar Family Net Worth: Just How Much Do The ‘Counting On’ Stars Get Paid?

The Duggar family has been on TV for a decade, and that has resulted in some nice paychecks for the former stars of 19 Kids and Counting and the current stars of Counting On. Despite the scandal that rocked the family thanks to oldest son Josh, the uber-conservative family is still cashing in quite nicely.

According to reality producer Terence Michael, who spoke with In Touch, the stars of a reality show usually earn about ten percent of the show’s budget. With a weekly budget between $250,000 and $400,000, this means the family is seeing a paycheck of at least $40,000 for their four-day work week. But, it could be more, since Jon and Kate Gosselin reportedly earned $75,000 per episode.

Since their original show and spin-off have been on the air for nearly ten years, that adds up to a multi-million-dollar haul, and that’s not counting the other business ventures that patriarch Jim Bob is involved with.

He started out as a real estate agent when he was younger, then turned to politics before becoming a reality tv star. The family does own different properties, as well as car dealerships. Hollywood Gossip claims his current net worth to be approximately $3.6 million.

However, after Josh Duggar’s molestation and cheating scandals, Jim Bob and Michelle exited reality television after TLC canceled their show, and have mostly avoided Counting On. They did make one appearance last season, but many fans were not happy about seeing them because they were angry about how the parents handled their son’s behavior.

The other kids have rebounded from the scandal, with the oldest sons and daughters starring alongside their spouses and children in the successful spin-off.

If the show’s popularity continues to grow, it’s quite possible some of the kids will build as much wealth as their dad, if not more.

As far as Josh Duggar goes, after his fall from grace resulted in him losing his job and clout in Washington as a conservative up and comer, he is now working at his family’s used car lot in Arkansas. Cafe Mom reports his net worth is $200,000 which, considering he is not yet 30, has a wife and five children to support, and is not a part of Counting On, is surprising.

However, it could all be gone before you know it. He is involved in a lawsuit related to his cheating scandal, and lawyers are expensive.