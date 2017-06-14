The Crooked Man From ‘The Conjuring 2’ Scores His Own Spin-Off Movie

In the minds of movie studio executives these days, it’s all about the shared universes. After the massive success of Marvel and their superhero films, everyone wants a piece of the action. Still, it’s a little surprising to see a horror franchise pumping out spin-off after spin-off, yet The Conjuring franchise continues to do just that.

Today, it was officially announced that The Crooked Man from 2016’s The Conjuring 2 will headline his own terrifying film.

The character is based on a centuries-old British nursery rhyme but was brought to life as a frightening presence in the second Conjuring film.

The first spin-off from The Conjuring series was 2014’s Annabelle, which told the origins of the creepy possessed doll from 2013’s The Conjuring.

That film will receive a prequel of its own in the upcoming Annabelle: Creation, which will hit theaters on August 11, 2017.

Also in the works is The Nun, starring Demián Bichir as a priest who investigates the demonic nun who was also seen in last year’s The Conjuring 2.

The Nun (which also stars Taissa Farmiga, the younger sister of The Conjuring series star Vera Farmiga) will make its debut on July 13, 2018.

Director James Wan, who spearheaded The Conjuring universe, is busy directing Aquaman for Warner Bros. at the moment but has expressed an interest in handing the reins to a new filmmaker for The Conjuring 3, if it ever happens.

Mike Van Waes has been tapped to write The Crooked Man, which could end up being his first produced screenplay.

Several of Van Waes’ pitches and scripts have been sold in recent years, including a much-talked about horror film set in the land of Oz, but so far none of them have made it to the screen.

The script for the film will come from a story by Wan himself, who is also producing the new movie. New Line hasn’t announced a release date yet for The Crooked Man, but it’s safe to assume it won’t arrive in theaters until at least 2019.