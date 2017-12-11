The Crimes Of Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Lover Revealed – Here’s What Got Him Sentenced To 10 Years Behind Bars!

Just last week, Sheree Whitfield shockingly admitted that she fell in love with a man who is behind bars. Now, we have learned the reason why Tyrone Gilliams is serving time and no, it’s not because he stole her heart!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree and Tyrone began dating before he was sentenced to ten years in jail.

According to court documents, the man was caught stealing no less than $5 million from a couple of victims.

He spent the money on his own lavish lifestyle.

Aside from his ten years behind bars, he was also ordered to pay back the money he stole.

Helped by his lawyer, Everette L. Scott Jr., the man defrauded the two by telling them they would be investing the $5 million in the ‘Treasury Strips Program.’

However, the con artist duo ‘misappropriated the vast majority of the money.’

He apparently spent ‘more than $1 million organizing a festival called ‘Joy to the World’ that culminated in a December 18, 2010, black-tie gala at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, as well as an event in the Bahamas called the ‘Gatta be Jokin’ Comedy Jam,’’ the court documents reveal.

He also invested about $1.6 million in gold in Ghana and $218,000 ‘to purchase a commercial warehouse in Denver.’

Sheree’s imprisoned significant other also spent around $25,000 on his kids’ private school education.

Whitfield said she was not aware of his conviction.

‘We stopped talking before he went to prison because he did not want to get me involved in any of that.’

But she claimed he was innocent, and that they rekindled their romance.

‘He is a good guy and, you know, he supports me. I can talk to him about anything. He is my best friend. He just got caught up in the wrong craziness, and hopefully he will be back soon,’ the reality TV star stated during an interview.