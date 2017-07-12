‘The Biggest Loser’ Cancelled After 17 Seasons Because Of Dr. Huizenga’s Drug Scandal?

After Dr. Robert had been fired from NBC because of drug claims against him, the show ended up being canceled, according to new reports. In court documents, Dr. Huizenga claims the series, which had been airing for no less than 17 seasons has not been picked up for a season 18.

Apparently, the reason why we may never see the show air again is the allegation contestant Joelle Gwynn made against Dr. Huizenga.

The contestant, who appeared on the series in 2008 was also sued by Dr. Huizenga, who accused her of libel.

During an interview from last year, Gwynn claimed trainer Bob Harper gave her a yellow and black diet pill.

‘He goes away, and his assistant comes in. He has got this brown paper bag that is bundled up. He says, ‘Take this drug; it will really help you. The next day, Dr. H gave us some explanation of why they got added to our regimen and that it was up to us to take them. People chastise Bill Cosby for allegedly offering meds to women, but it is acceptable to do to fat people to make them lose weight. I feel like we got raped, too.’

At the time, Harper released an official statement denying the accusations against him.

Dr. Huizenga also denied the claims, as he accused her of defamation and malice in the complaint.

The man stated that her claims caused the termination of his role on The Biggest Loser and now he is asking for $75,000 in damages.

On June 2, the contestant filed a motion for the claims to be dismissed and said her allegations had nothing to do with the show’s cancellation.

NBC has yet to officially announce whether or not the show is going to be renewed for season 18!

Gwynn refused to comment on the news because of ‘legal reasons.’

Do you believe the claims are true? Would you be sad to see the show end?