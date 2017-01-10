The Biggest Golden Globes Fashion Disappointments

Each year, the Golden Globes, one of the most prestigious awards in the movie and TV industry, are upstaged by the glamorous creations on the red carpet.

However, this year, some celebrities missed the opportunity to show themselves in the best light and disappointed us with their fashion choices.

Even the dark-haired beauty Emily Ratajkowski, known for her sophisticated fashion taste, managed to make a mistake by appearing in a yellow satin dress with a provocative neckline, at one point even revealing her panties.

An awkwardly selected creation by Reem Acra, with glittery details completely overshadowed the beautiful new trendy waves hairstyle on the beautiful 25-year-old who made her “nude” appearance in the “Blurred Lines” music video .

The Sun

Except Emily, at this year’s 74th Golden Globe Awards fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker failed in a white dress by Vera Wang which resembled a wedding dress.

E! Online

Critics are swept by her hairstyle a la Yulia Tymoshenko, as they were with her heavy eye make up that was not flattering on the striking “Sex and the City” star.

Singer Carrie Underwood hasn’t cheered up anybody with her over-flowered and kitschy dress (created by Iris Serban), as well as Monica Bellucci in a black dress with long sleeves.

E! Online

Sofia Vergara and Nicole Kidman went with Hollywood glamor, but their dresses did not impress anyone. The lush curves of the beautiful Latina were lost in the Zuhair Murad designed gown while Nicole Kidman did not stand out in the Alexander McQueen dress, that was chosen for her by her daughters Faith and Sunday Rose.

PopSugar

Critics were divided by the “Star Wars” actress Felicity Jones choice of an unusually decorated Gucci pink dress.

US Weekly

German supermodel Heidi Klum has again disappointed on the red carpet in a black and white design, while Anna Chlumsky opted for a simple dress with beautiful emerald shades, that was unfortunately the wrong cut for her shape and as a result added several pounds to her frame.