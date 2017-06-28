‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s House Burned To The Ground

It could have all ended with a big bang! ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki’s large ranch was turned to ashes by a massive fire that emerged Monday night. Thankfully, Galecki was not on the property at the time of the fire and was unharmed by the incident.

It all happened in San Luis Obispo, located in between Los Angeles and San Francisco, where a 1,200-acre fire burned down the ranch and other property on the estate.

The 42-years old actor has not yet been on the property but will inspect the damages once the fire is completely contained.

Galecki released a statement saying that no one was harmed in the incident and that his heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star added that such unwanted events tend to make the community even stronger, and once the smoke is cleared, it will be time to rebuild because the beautiful rural area makes it all worth it.

Galecki ended his statement by thanking CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office for the effort they’re sustaining in putting down the fire.

The 5’4” actor has made a name for himself by playing Dr. Leonard Hofstadter in the mega-hit CBS sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ which was recently renewed for two more seasons, bringing the comedy up to a total of 12 seasons.

Advertisement

Alongside co-stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco, he is one of the highest-paid stars in the industry.