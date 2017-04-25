The Bachelor’s Chris Soules Arrested After Deadly Car Crash

Chris Soules has got himself into some trouble.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Soules was taken into custody on Monday night, 8:20 pm after a fatal crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck. A statement confirmed one male driver died.

It wasn’t long after the crash Soules was taken into the station after he left the scene of the accident where the death occurred.

Sources reported Soules was driving the pickup truck that hit the tractor-trailer from behind pushing both of the vehicles into the ditch, where both were found when police arrived.

The cause of the crash and whether or not Soules had been intoxicated is still under investigation.

Police officers at the moment aren’t sure of how Soules managed to get home, considering he left his truck at the scene.

He may have been picked up or walked. However, the former Bachelor was found at his home when the police arrived.

In a statement released to the public, Soules attorney stated “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

Chris was in court this morning, Tuesday, April 25th. His bail was set at $10,000, and by Tuesday afternoon he had posted a cash bail according to the Buchanan County Jail.

This isn’t the first time Soules has got himself into trouble while driving. He was caught driving with an open liquor container in 2001 and pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2006.

The Iowa farm boy rose to fame as the 10th season of The Bachelorette before taking over as The Bachelor for season 19. He initially proposed to Whitney Bischoff but the pair called off their engagement shortly after. He also had a brief stint on Dancing With The Stars where he reached 5th place.