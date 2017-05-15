The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins And Lauren Bushnell Have Officially Broken Up!

It’s officially over! The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have called it quits, and the former couple confirmed the rumors in a statement to People Magazine on the 15th of May, Monday.

The pair, in their joint press release, said: “it is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways.”

Ben and Lauren feel fortunate for the time they had together and they intend to remain friends, while simultaneously supporting each other with love and respect.

They wish nothing but the “best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

The breaking news comes just a few months after 27-year-old Bushnell, shared a cute message for Higgins (but with a hint of trouble in paradise) on the 23rd of March during his 29th birthday, via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday babe!!!”

Happy birthday babe!!!!! I'm so thankful for this life together. Although sometimes rocky you always hold my hand and support me through it, always with a smile on your face. You deserve the world, especially today. 🍾💕 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

The message went on to say she is “thankful for this life together,” although admittedly their relationship was “sometimes rocky,” he always holds her hand and support for Lauren with a smile.

“You deserve the world, especially today.”

Fans have been speculating that the duo, who got engaged in 2016 on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor, might have begun on a troubled path during a weekend out in Nashville where Lauren was without her fiance during a girls’ night out.

Several followers of Bushnell social media noticed she wasn’t wearing the Neil Lane engagement ring Higgins gave to her on the trip when he proposed.

A source previously revealed the couple does not get along and she allegedly “told people recently how hard it is.” The insider close to Bushnell said, in spite of how good Ben is to her, they need to break up.