The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay Opens Up About The Remaining Suitors On The Popular Series

It may seem to be objectifying for a person to rank the pro’s and con’s of a possible suitor but Rachel Lindsay from The Bachelorette doesn’t care! Lindsay’s got so many men on her plate that she simply has got no choice!

When Zuri Hall from E! News sat down with the star of the popular reality series, the beauty discussed her possible mates and what she likes and dislikes about each one of them.

When talking about Bryan Rose, Rachel explained, “Bryan, he was the first impression rose, so we’ve had a strong connection from the beginning. So that was the strength. The would be that he told me that his last relationship, the reason that it didn’t work is that she didn’t get along with the mom.”

And this is a significant problem for Rachel because she’s about to head to Bryan’s hometown to partake in a meet-and-greet with his family.

She went on, “So here I come waltzing in, the next girlfriend, and it’s a little nerve-wracking. And the odds are against me, because I’m saying, hey, I’m dating these other men too.”

As for Peter, Rachel explained she also had a strong connection with the man straight from the get-go.

However, the con is that she feels the “walls are up.”

According to Lindsay, she feels him being hesitant, which leaves her in a strange situation where she isn’t sure what will become of it.

When talking about Dean, the woman described him as a “beautiful surprise,” because of his capacity to surprise and excite her along the way to getting to know one another. She said, “he has just surprised me along this entire journey, and we have something really strong.” Which young man will she choose? Watch The Bachelorette to find out!