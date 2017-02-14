The Bachelorette Will Have a Black Lead for the First Time in the Show’s History

14 years after The Bachelorette debuted on television, the show will have an African-American lead, as Rachel L. Lindsay, a 31-years old lawyer from Texas, will be the one searching for her true love.

The big decision was announced on Monday night, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and it took a few people by surprise. Ms. Lindsay accepted the invitation to Kimmel’s show, where she received a rose from the host, but this doesn’t mean that she is a stranger to the cameras, as she also appeared as a contestant on the current season of The Bachelor.

The lawyer said that she is looking for a partner to start a family with and that she’s not afraid to fall in love, so this should definitely be a very interesting season of the show!

A Marquette University graduate, Rachel Lindsay received her law degree in 2011 and is currently performing as a personal injury lawyer at the Dallas firm Cooper & Scully.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, both airing on ABC, are two shows in which contestants compete for the affections of the lead, but none of them has had a black lead until now, although several African-Americans and women of Asian and Iranian descent have entered the show as contestants.

Unfortunately for them, they did not win. It hasn’t been all “white supremacy” though, with one Hispanic man (Juan Pablo Galavis) being the bachelor, back in 2014.

Of course, there were many voices that spoke loud and clear about the network’s omission, including Whoopi Goldberg.

The final episode of the current season of The Bachelor is scheduled to air next month, but one thing is clear – the show doesn’t end well for Ms. Lindsey, otherwise she wouldn’t have had any reason to be involved in another project already.