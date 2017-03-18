The Bachelorette Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Is Planning Motherhood For The Future

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her husband recently told the press that she plans on freezing her eggs so that way she can get pregnant at a much later date.

Her fiancé Shawn Booth said that he is really proud of his fiancé for taking control of her future and doing what is best for herself and also empowering others.

Bristowe had shared the news on Twitter in the recent past that she was freezing her eggs and giving them to her friend and The Bachelorette co-star Whitney Bischoff who ended up winning that season’s competition and was briefly engaged to star Chris Soules until May 2015.

Bristowe said in society there is enormous pressure on women to make babies, and freezing her eggs is allowing her to relax and decide when she is ready to have kids.

Kaitlyn isn’t the only star to do this in recent days, as her former co-star Carly Waddell did a similar thing in 2016.

“@theebass and I are SO excited to have kids together, but I also have the best backup plan just in case I need a little help!”

Carly Waddell went on to explain that she had a lot of hormone problems for 10 years.

A long time ago the doctors told her that she might not be able to have kids, but now she doesn’t have to worry about that anymore and has a really good backup plan for the future.

Advertisement

Booth and Bristowe told the press in February that they are not in a big rush to have kids and get married right away. The pressure of getting married doesn’t get to them as much as it does to other people. She went on to say that they are now living together and that when they have a plan they will let everybody know.