‘The Bachelorette’ Dumped? Rachel Lindsay Breaks Down After One Contestant Refuses To Propose

Peter Kraus isn’t proposing any time soon – and it might be a deal breaker for Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay. Kraus recently shocked Lindsay by admitting he will not get engaged unless there is a wedding. Does this mean Lindsay might walk away from The Bachelorette empty handed?

Kraus’ chances of taking home Lindsay’s final rose seemed high going into this week’s episode of The Bachelorette. However, things turned south during the pair’s last one-on-one date.

Kraus explained how he doesn’t want to get engaged unless he is sure about marriage. Lindsay, on the other hand, told him that she wants to get engaged and isn’t willing to settle for just a boyfriend. After Kraus’s bombshell, Lindsay let couldn’t help but tear up.

Are you Team #Pachel? 😍😍😍 #TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

“I don’t know where to go from here, to be honest,” Kraus told her.

“I was hopeful for what Peter and I could be, and then, just like that… I didn’t see it,” Lindsay added in a confessional. “The best word I can describe what Peter said to me… it’s devastating.”

Lindsay added that she does not see a future with Kraus as long as he refuses to propose by the end of the show. To his credit, Kraus has made his intentions well known since the beginning, so Lindsay should have seen this coming.

Lindsay’s other two finalists, Eric and Bryan, are ready to take their relationship with Lindsay to the next level, which doesn’t bode well for Kraus moving forward.

Au Revoir Genève!! It's time to head on back home 🚕🚁🚠🚁🚙✈️🚈🚙🏡 I'll let ya know when we're there Rach, don't worry;) A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

In fact, Bryan and Eric asked permission from Lindsay’s parents for their daughter’s hand. Unfortunately for Eric, Lindsay’s mom didn’t seem too keen on him marrying her daughter.

Bryan didn’t fare much better, even though he assured Lindsay’s family that she is his top priority. He even walked out during the family dinner, which slightly annoyed Lindsay.

Given everything that happened, it sounds like Kraus’ confession put him on Lindsay’s bad side. Shortly after the episode, Lindsay offered her first fantasy suite to Eric, leaving Bryan and Kraus in threat of elimination next week.

There’s no telling who Lindsay will send packing, but it definitely looks like Kraus is in a bad position. Unless he is willing to budge on the engagement, it looks like Kraus won’t make it to the final round.

Advertisement

Fans can watch Lindsay hand out her final roses when new episodes of The Bachelorette air Monday nights on ABC.