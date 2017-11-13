The Attorney Defending Tyrese Gibson Quit Leaving The Actor To Defend Himself On His Own!

It was a bad day for Tyrese Gibson. The actor recently suffered a loss regarding his custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, as his lawyer, Terry Levich Ross, plans to leave his side as a legal representative. A substitute attorney will take his place.
However, Gibson may have to resort to a more unconventional form of representation. In fact, according to Page Six, Tyrese has chosen to represent himself in an upcoming court appearance unless he finds someone to replace his lawyer.
An insider close to the Fast and Furious star revealed to the publication that it wouldn’t be a “big surprise” if the actor found someone else.
But, in the meantime, Gibson may have to defend himself if worse comes to worst. Norma wants a permanent restraining order against Tyrese because she claims Gibson is physically abusive to not only her but their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla as well.
11:11 today here’s my public apology – FYI contrary to false reports and narrative ! don’t have a mental illness, it was meds that was suggested to deal with the trauma of losing my daughter this way…. everything just changed. I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs……… because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online – I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m ready to get back to 100% – please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally. I’m so very sorry guys – please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father……….. This will NOT compromise my case…. This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with our fights and realities ”. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE. Romans 12:2 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. #ShaylaRocks.com
As you may know, the court drama has led Tyrese to become somewhat of a viral sensation on social media due to his strange outbursts directed at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and even taking to his Instagram to cry.
However, in Gibson’s defense, losing his daughter will prove to be traumatic, so perhaps a bit of empathy would help us understand the situation.
In a post from two days ago, Tyrese said the pharmaceuticals given to him by a doctor are “completely out of (his) system.”
He added that they were supposed to help, but ended up making him neurotic. Additionally, the Hollywood entertainer told his fans not to state that it’s “oversharing,” because he merely wants to set the record straight.
And while Tyrese is off the hook for child abuse, the courts are still seeking to punish him for skipping visits to his daughter approved by the judicial system. Be that as it may, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea for the actor to stay away from social media for awhile. You can see the original Instagram post above where the actor discussed his mental state due to the medicine prescribed to him.
