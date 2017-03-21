The Anne Frank Center Wants An Apology For Tim Allen’s Nazi Comments!

The Anne Frank Center For Mutual Respect is demanding an apology from Tim Allen. Tim Allen appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show and made a statement comparing being a conservative today in Hollywood to living in 1930’s Nazi Germany.

Steven Goldstein who is the non-profit executive director took to social media to say that Tim Allen’s comparison to Nazi Germany was a huge exaggeration and that he should apologize for “trivializing” what happened during the reign of the Third Reich.

He went on to say that Allen not getting a movie role is not the same as the genocide of the Jewish people during the holocaust in the 1940’s. Goldstein ended the statement by saying that Tim should apologize for his comments.

Tim Allen has been an outspoken conservative for the longest time. He even did a narration for a conservative commercial that endorsed Donald Trump.

The famous comedian and T.V. star went on to say that he feels that you could be beaten up for your political views if they are not shared by a majority of the people in Hollywood.

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect is a non-profit organization that has its headquarters in the United States. It works to address a number of different human rights problems in honor of Anne Frank, whose diary was published famously.

The website of the group says their function and purpose is, to call out prejudice and discrimination against disenfranchised minorities and it advocates for peace, understanding, and the love of all people no matter what their ethnic background is.

In the past, the Center has criticized Trump for not addressing the instances of discrimination and violence that has been inflicted on some members of the Jewish community.

Tim Allen has yet to respond to the complaints of the Anne Frank Center.