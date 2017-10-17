Tessa Thompson Wants A Marvel Film With An All Female Cast

Superheroes have been about the men for quite some time. Tessa Thompson thinks it’s time to change that. The actress is currently doing press for Thor: Ragnarok which is Marvel’s newest release and when asked about the Marvel universe, she made a specific request that may be music to some movie going ears: an all-female cast Marvel movie.

Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, even approached Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige to pitch her idea. It’s not a long shot considering Wonder Woman, from DC, did so well at the box office this summer and audiences are clamoring to see more diverse and inclusive roles.

“I walked up to Kevin Feige with Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen. But, Brie Larson is now in the Marvel Universe. I mean, Angela Bassett is. I know I want a movie like – it’s everybody.”

There’s no word if that pitch will actually see some forward movement and potential production, but if it does. It will certainly be a welcomed sight. There can always be more roles on the big screen of fierce superhero women who go after what they want while saving the day.

If anything, it would be symbolic of all the everyday women who do that.

Thompson has recently been very outspoken and a bit of a champion for representation. She has been upfront in saying that she isn’t interested in roles that are one-dimensional or flat. She knows that women have so much to offer within the complexities of their experiences and perspectives and she thinks that should be properly honored way more than it is.

Thompson says she’s sick of seeing female characters depicted on film that don’t have the type of depth and interesting dynamics as the ones she knows in real life. Typically so many female characters exist purely for the male gaze and the male love interest. That’s a true waste of a fascinating story that many would want to see told. Women are good for more than just their body parts and beauty.

Thompson is doing whatever she can within her power to make it so.