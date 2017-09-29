Tess Holliday’s New Book Has One Clear Message: ‘Love Yourself’

The 32-year-old beauty decided to open up about the struggles she faced while writing her book The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In, and she revealed that it was all worth it.

Tess Holliday is very confident in her own body and would love for all women to be the same.

According to the author, her book is about loving yourself just the way you are.

People will definitely relate to it and she wants the readers to understand that they should never be ashamed of talking openly about things they have gone through.

In addition, Holliday thinks it’s never too late to start loving and being yourself and that getting to that point in life is ‘a journey’ so there is no rush.

When asked about her favorite part of the book, Tess revealed that it was probably talking about Tina – her mother’s friend.

Apparently, Tina meant a lot to her growing up as she helped her become so outspoken and tough.

As for how long it took to complete the tell-all, Tess revealed: ‘Well, I had kind of always thought that I’d write a book because there’s a lot of trauma in my life. There’s also a lot of really over the top stories including how my life is very much a roller coaster. I used to always joke that I could write a book, so I feel like it has probably been brewing for longer than I realize. The actual process took about 10 months.’

Despite her not being a journalist or a writer, Tess did it all by herself with no professional help, and she is very proud of the final result.