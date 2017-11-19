Terry Crews Slams Russell Simmons For Private Email Exchange Regarding Adam Venit

Terry Crews took shots at Russell Simmons after Simmons was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage model back in 1991 while Brett Ratner allegedly watched.

On Sunday, November 19th, Terry Crews shared a screenshot of a private conversation between himself and Russell regarding the assault suffered by Crews at the hands of Adam Venit.

In the private conversation held in confidence between two men, Simmons said to Crews that perhaps the agent should be forgiven because he apologized.

Simmons finished his email with, “with love, all things are possible.” Crews, however, did not appear to agree. He wrote, “No one gets a pass” with all capital letters.

Terry’s comments come not long after the LA Times published a reported alleging that Ratner and Simmons assault Keri Claussen Khalighi when she was 17-years-old.

Message Russell Simmons sent to me regarding my sexual assault case against Adam Venit of @WME: Dear @UncleRUSH——

NO ONE GETS A PASS pic.twitter.com/DmEvqWVxkc — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 19, 2017

Khalighi, who was just beginning her career as a model at the time – said to the organization that Ratner and Simmons lured her to Simmons’ apartment under the pretense of “watching a music video” they had made.

However, when they arrived, Khalighi stated that Simmons began to make “aggressive sexual advances toward her” and tried taking off her clothes.

Keri stated that she looked over at Brett in hopes that he would help her, and she realized that “they were in it together.”

The former model stated that Simmons tried to coerce her into having intercourse with him, but she refused, and instead was forced to perform oral sex alternatively, while Ratner “just sat there and watched.”

In response to the accusations, Russell stated that everything which occurred happened with “full consent and participation.” as for Ratner, his attorney claims that he has “no recollection” of Khalighi ever asking or even protesting the sexual encounter. Russell addressed the statement in a Facebook post, stating, “I know Keri Claussen Khalighi and remember the weekend in 1991.”