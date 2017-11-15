FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
gal gadot justin bieber bernice burgos kenya moore harvey weinstein Lynda Carter corey feldman Kevin Spacey angelina jolie jessica alba tom sizemore george clooney eva mendes charlie sheen kirk frost Derick Dillard corey haim lala kent sofia vergara khloe kardashian drake rebel wilson george takei
Home » Hollywood

Terry Crews Names His Accuser Who Groped Him – Agent Adam Vinet

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/15/2017
0
0


Terry Crews and Adam VinetSource: EURweb.com

Terry Crews named the perpetrator of sexual assault on Good Morning America just a month after he revealed he was a victim on Twitter. Terry claimed it happened back in February of 2016.

Terry revealed he was assaulted by Adam Venit who is the top executive over at the motion picture department of William Morris Endeavor.

Crews added that it’s “one of the biggest agencies” in the world. At the time, Terry didn’t know the man’s identity whose clients include A-listers like Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, and Adam Sandler.

@michaelstrahan and I get into more detail tonight on @nightline 12:35pm EST. #IAMFREE

A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on

According to Crews, Venit was looking at him and “sticking his tongue out, ” and in an “overtly sexual” type of way.

Venit walked over to him, Crews stuck his hand out to shake the man’s hand, and Venit grabbed him by the genitals. Terry said he “jumped back” and was like, “hey, hey.”

Additionally, it didn’t stop there, as the assault continued to go on in front of other people at the party which was “packed” according to the Brooklyn 911 star.

Terry asked rhetorically, “dude, what are you doing? What are you doing?” Venit allegedly became forceful and began bumping into other people at the party while laughing to himself.

The Longest Yard star said he has never in his whole life felt more embarrassed and emasculated by another man’s actions.

Advertisement

Terry stated that he walked over to Adam Sandler and said, “come get your boy. What is – what is his problem?” Due to the allegations, Vinet was fired from his position, and Terry filed a police report against him. Adam has four children with his wife, Trina, and the LAPD are investigating the claims against him.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Adam Vinet terry crews

Advertisement

You may also like
Terry Crews Files Sexual Assault Police Report One Month After Coming Out With His Allegations
11/08/2017
Terry Crews Comes Forward About That One Time He Was The Victim Of Sexual Assault Amid The Harvey Weinstein Scandal: ‘The Whole Thing Is Giving Me PTSD’
10/10/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *