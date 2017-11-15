Terry Crews Names His Accuser Who Groped Him – Agent Adam Vinet

Terry Crews named the perpetrator of sexual assault on Good Morning America just a month after he revealed he was a victim on Twitter. Terry claimed it happened back in February of 2016.

Terry revealed he was assaulted by Adam Venit who is the top executive over at the motion picture department of William Morris Endeavor.

Crews added that it’s “one of the biggest agencies” in the world. At the time, Terry didn’t know the man’s identity whose clients include A-listers like Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, and Adam Sandler.

@michaelstrahan and I get into more detail tonight on @nightline 12:35pm EST. #IAMFREE A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:55am PST

According to Crews, Venit was looking at him and “sticking his tongue out, ” and in an “overtly sexual” type of way.

Venit walked over to him, Crews stuck his hand out to shake the man’s hand, and Venit grabbed him by the genitals. Terry said he “jumped back” and was like, “hey, hey.”

Additionally, it didn’t stop there, as the assault continued to go on in front of other people at the party which was “packed” according to the Brooklyn 911 star.

Terry asked rhetorically, “dude, what are you doing? What are you doing?” Venit allegedly became forceful and began bumping into other people at the party while laughing to himself.

The Longest Yard star said he has never in his whole life felt more embarrassed and emasculated by another man’s actions.

Terry stated that he walked over to Adam Sandler and said, “come get your boy. What is – what is his problem?” Due to the allegations, Vinet was fired from his position, and Terry filed a police report against him. Adam has four children with his wife, Trina, and the LAPD are investigating the claims against him.