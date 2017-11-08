FREE NEWSLETTER
Terry Crews Files Sexual Assault Police Report One Month After Coming Out With His Allegations

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/08/2017
Terry CrewsSource: PopSugar.com

Terry Crews filed a police report against his alleged accuser according to TMZ. The news comes after the 49-year-old The Longest Yard star revealed a Hollywood executive inappropriately touched him during an event in 2016.

In a tweet at the time of his revelation, he stated the Harvey Weinstein case is giving him “PTSD.” The actor claimed he and his wife attended a Hollywood party and an executive came over and grabbed his “privates.”

He stated that he “jumped back” and said, “what are you doing?” The man grinned like crazy as if it was funny. At first, Terry said he was “hesitant” to reveal the accusation because he feared how the public would perceive the situation.

He said, “I was going to kick his a*s then – but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear,” meaning an incredibly large and physically fit black man assaulting a “Hollywood Honcho.”

The actor said if he had done it he would’ve been in jail, so they left. Additionally, Crews revealed that he spoke with others who witnessed the entire thing and the executive eventually apologized but didn’t explain why he did it.

According to the wife of Crews, it’s “criminal behavior,” and there are “loopholes” for the rich and famous. Terry’s claims came shortly after the Harvey Weinstein case blew open in the mainstream media.

Many actresses stated Harvey harassed, assaulted, and even raped them including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

However, the film producer and his representatives denied all of the accusations and stated the relationships were consensual. Due to the scandal, Harvey’s wife, Georgina Chapman, left him. The Weinstein Company also forced him to exit the organization indefinitely.

