Terry Crews Files Lawsuit Against Adam Venit For Sexual Assault

Bridget Hill Posted On 12/05/2017
Terry CrewsSource: PopSugar.com

Terry Crews is not happy with the result of the sexual assault allegations against the agent, Adam Venit. In fact, Terry is planning to file a lawsuit against the Hollywood executive according to a report from Us Weekly.

The 49-year-old actor filed a lawsuit against the WME agent following the incident where Vinet allegedly groped his genitals while at a party in 2016.

In a report from TMZ, the lawsuit claims that Venit “stared at him like a rabid dog” and stuck his tongue out at him as if to make a sexual provocation. After the agent allegedly groped him, Terry yelled to Adam Sandler, “Adam, come get your boy! He’s grabbing my n*ts!”

Following the incident, Sandler called Terry and asked him if he was Ok, and Crews conceded that it feels weird to get molested by a man when you’re 48-years-old.

As you may know, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star came out with his claims following the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Crews wrote on Twitter that the “whole thing” was giving him post-traumatic stress disorder.

Terry explained that he would not stay quiet about what happened. Instead, he would continue to fight for the victims of sexual assault. Terry said, “Hollywood is not the only business where this happens” and he no longer wants to tolerate the structural inequalities which make this sort of behavior tolerable.

As a result of the actor’s claims, Vinet had to leave his place of work without pay for one month. Terry wrote on Twitter at the time that “someone got a pass.”

Furthermore, in an interview with Michael Strahan, Crews melodramatically compared being sexually harassed to suffering as a prisoner of war. He added, “I have never felt more emasculated.” Yes, Terry, having someone grab you is the same as being waterboarded in an internment camp, or held against your will for months without food or water.

1 Comment

Jamie L. Garcia
12/05/2017 at 1:57 pm
Reply

When he said “prisoner of war” I believe he’s referring to “a prisoner of Hollywood” can u imagine how many other men this has happened too and they never spoke out & many it has happened to & they have spoken out for pedophiles & creeps Hollywood is a sanctuary for them I can only imagine what some have done for their big break


