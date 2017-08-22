Terrified Khloe Kardashian Demands Momager Kris Tell Her The Truth About O.J. Simpson

Apparently, Khloe Kardashian has been haunted by stories that don’t let her sleep in peace and so she has decided to ask her mother about the truth. According to new reports, the Kardashian is at odds with Kris Jenner over the fact that she doesn’t give her straight forward explanations about the history her famous family has with the infamous O.J. Simpson.

As fans are certainly already aware, Khloe has been tormented by online rumors that she could be the biological daughter of the felon.

Although that seems unlikely, the 33-year-old wants the momager to tell her everything about the nature of her relationship with Simpson.

‘This is more than Khloe’s fears with the paternity issue. It is more to do with Kris and O.J.’s flings, what he has over the family and what Kris would do for him back when Nicole Brown was murdered,’ one source close to the famous clan revealed.

In addition, Caitlyn Jenner is also interested in her former wife’s involvement with the man who is about to be freed from jail.

The source went on by adding that Khloe has been hearing some alarming stories about her mother and O.J. that simply give her nightmares.

Considering that Kris and O.J. used to be really close, the daughter is wondering what is there that Kris knows about the Trial of the Century as well as other dark secrets of the convict.

But every time Khloe confronts her mom about all of it, she refuses to give her clear answers.

Do you believe the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is hiding something terrible?