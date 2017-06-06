Terrified Jodie Sweetin Hires Security Following Ex Justin Hodak’s Early Prison Release

The actress is reportedly terrified of the man! According to sources, Jodie Sweetin had hired a 24-hour security team following her former fiancé’s early prison release.

After only three months behind bars, Justin Hodak was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, and the 35-year-old Full House star is terrified that the man may try to come near her.

‘Jodie found out that Justin was out and as you can imagine she is terrified, she is scared that he might act out and do something crazy to harm her. She has got a huge security guard with her all the time so feels a lot safer as a result,’ the insider claimed.

After being found guilty of possessing a deadly weapon and falsifying evidence by threatening a witness, Hodak was sentenced to six years in prison.

Previously, Sweetin was also granted a restraining order after her ex terrorized her while drunk and on drugs.

However, on May 5, as part of a plea deal, the judge ordered Hodak to serve only 120 days in jail, go to a 52-week domestic violence course, as well as stay well away from Sweetin for no less than five years!

Another source has revealed that Hodak does not pose any danger to Sweetin as he has been doing a lot of soul-searching while in jail.

The man has allegedly used those months behind bars to think about the wrongs he did.

Hodak has no intention to mess up again, and he just wants to go on with his life and have a fresh start.

He is well aware he is not allowed to go near Sweetin, so there is no reason for her to be concerned.

The pal added that Hodak is not, in fact, a bad person as he never harmed or threatened Sweetin while they were in a relationship.

Do you believe Sweetin has a reason to reinforce her security?