Lifestyle

‘Terrified’ Abby Lee Miller Opens Up About Her Prison Sentence In Shocking Tell All

Nick Markus Posted On 07/26/2017
Abby Lee Miller Dance MomsCredit: Dance Moms/TwitterSource: people.com

On Tuesday night, Abby Lee Miller‘s Lifetime special, Dance Moms: Abby Tells All Exclusive aired and the star opened up about her fear of going to prison. Abby admitted she was petrified and hoped things would not be as bad as she had imagined.

The star was understandably afraid of getting physically abused behind bars.

‘Are people attacked? Are they raped? Are they molested?’ Miller asked a federal prison consultant.

But above all, she was worried about her career and having to be back where she started after serving her sentence.

The celebrity, who also underwent a gastric sleeve surgery to remove 80% of her stomach also met up with a doctor to discuss her diet while in jail.

‘I doubt there is a salad bar, and I do not think there is gonna be a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. What if…they hand you clothes [and] they do not fit?’ she asked worriedly.

Miller also talked about her former favorite student Maddie Ziegler, saying that the teen wouldn’t have been where she is today if not for her studio.

‘I made mistakes. What I am denying is that I am this cut-throat financier… I am not a bad person. I was stupid. I was in the wrong. What I did was wrong,’ the Dance Moms star admitted.

Abby showed up to do her time on July 12, and a source revealed the celebrity has already been involved in a brawl with a fellow inmate.

In addition, the reality TV star is also doing the dirty work while in prison – cleaning toilets for no more than 12 cents per hour.

Abby Lee Miller reportedly came in crying, and her constant whining caused the other inmates to despise her.

‘She is already making some serious enemies on the inside,’ claimed one source.

