Terra Jole Says She HATES Cast Member As Matt Grundhoffer Admits To Flirting With Brianna Renee’s Best Friend On ‘Little Women LA’ Reunion

“Little Women LA” may be done with the season but the drama is far from over. The little ladies who pack a big punch all sat down to discuss the highs and lows of the Lifetime show and some true colors were shown.

Terra Jole has been feuding with cast mate Christy McGinity for well over a year now, and although they spent many episodes trying to be cordial with each other, negative feelings are still being harbored.

The beef dates back to last year when Christy filed a police report, that she later dropped, on Terra for throwing a glass at her head in a heated altercation. The blow reportedly gave McGinity a concussion and affected her for weeks.

Jole allegedly tried to let go of the grudge that she had against her co-star, but it became very apparent that she didn’t as she posted a video of Christy using the word ‘midget’ in a video she did years ago for money.

When the other ladies, and even reunion host Kevin Frazier, called Terra out for doing “Midgets Vs. Mascots,” her husband Joe Gnoffo came to her defense claiming that she only went to the premiere of the movie to protest the use of the word.

Gnoffo was visibly drunk and talked over Frazier while on stage, leading some viewers to believe that he has a drinking problem.

After much debate, Kevin asked Terra if she hated Christy to which she openly admitted that she does.

Meanwhile, resident ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ married couple Brianna Renee and Matt Grundhoffer finally addresses the situation where Matt was caught telling his wife’s best friend that he’d been having dreams about her.

When asked if he was trying to get Renee’s friend to sleep with him, Grundhoffer said that he probably was at that point in time.

Advertisement

The first part of the double dose reunion ended with the announcement that the woman who Matt cheated on Brianna with in Alaska would be making an appearance. The preview for the second half promises even more jaw-dropping events next week on July 20.