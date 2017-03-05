Teresa Giudice’s Mother Dies At 66 While Her Husband Is Still In Jail

Teresa Giudice‘s mother has died at the age of 66 and now, the star is even lonelier as she mourns the passing of her only moral support.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s mom Antonia Gorga passed away and the cause is still unclear.

Now, the 44 years old Teresa has to go through the painful loss while also dealing with the incarceration of her husband, Joe Giudice, also 44. It seems like the star cannot get a break and the tragic death of her mother could not have been more shocking and saddening.

According to a trusty insider, Teresa was there at the hospital when her mother passed away.

“This is a very hard time for Teresa. She was very close with her mother,” the source stated.

The shocking news comes after her husband Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

Furthermore, Teresa herself had served 10 months in prison for the same reason and she was released in December 2015. Her husband is currently serving his sentence in a federal prison.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey know Antonia as she appeared on the reality TV show along with Teresa and her brother, Joe Gorga.

Teresa was very close to her mom and in December she posted a picture of Antonia with the caption: “Mommy I love you so much.”

Mommy I love you so much ❤️ #daughtersloveforhermom A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

Both Teresa and her brother are yet to take to social media to talk about the unexpected death of their matriarch.

Joe Gorga has also showed his affection for his mother by naming their now 12 year old daughter, Antonia.

Without her husband who continues to spend time in prison, Teresa and her four daughters have to go through the tragic event by themselves.

“Teresa is inconsolable now. Teresa is also in communication with Joe and will be visiting as soon as she can.”