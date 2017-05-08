Teresa Giudice Shares Update On Husband Joe’s Situation And How Prison Is Changing Him – Also More About ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Teresa Giudice has decided to give an update on Joe Giudice who is currently incarcerated after pleading guilty on conspiring to commit mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

Advertisement

Mrs. Giudice also gave a preview of what to expect in the forthcoming season 8 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, which has no premiere date as yet.

The mother of four, who was featured on Donald Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice, said she misses her husband, but she is happy that he is working hard to be in shape.

It must be said that Mrs. Giudice, who was locked up in federal prison for eleven months for fraud, looked amazing in the brief clip in a gold dress that showed off her assets

The Fabellini Wines owner, who had joked in the past about having a man with killer abs, added: “He’s really toned, really fit. He looks amazing. He’s taken a lot of classes, doing a lot of studying, and he just got Student of the Month.”

The Fabulicious!: Teresa’s Italian Family Cookbook author said a while back that she knows her spouse is strong and just like she was able to survive this ordeal, so will he.

The reality star explained that Joe is holding on for the sake of his children – Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

The controversial star previously revealed: “It’s all about the family. Joe is my backbone. I’m his. My daughters…[are] healthy. That’s what makes me happy. Life’s a learning lesson. I feel every day you grow and learn something new.”

The Giudice family attorney, James Leonard Jr., confirmed to E! News that “Joe is doing fine. I know he misses Teresa and his daughters very much, but he is strong and he will get through this just like Teresa did.”

The attorney also praised Mrs. Giudice by saying: “She is a rock for [Joe], as he was a rock for her.They’re a very strong family and they’re holding together the best they can.”

Advertisement

The former pizza parlor owner is serving a 41-month prison sentence.