Teresa Giudice From Real Housewives Bad Mouths Sofia Vergara – Professional Jealousy?

Real Housewives aren’t the greatest at being comics, that much is for sure. Fans of the series will remember when NeNe Leakes got into trouble after she made a bad joke at a stand-up show. NeNe told a woman that she hoped a woman would get raped by an Uber driver.

As a result of the joke, sources claimed it was one of the reasons she was kicked off the Xscape tour by the other women.

Not only did she get kicked off the tour, but in an Instagram video, NeNe stated she “almost had a breakdown” due to the amount of hate she got afterward. However, because of her resilience, she is back to her normal laughing-self.

Now, Teresa Giudice as tried her hand at making others laugh at Sofia Vergara’s expense during a chat with the women of the “Gettin’ Real With The Housewives panel.”

According to Teresa – who has Italian ancestry and is from Paterson, New Jersey – she had an unpleasant encounter with Sofia Vergara.

Teresa claimed that producers from Bravo TV asked Sofia and Teresa to pose together for photos, but Vergara didn’t want to.

Giudice said on the panel that Sofia should be more kind and polite because she “has an accent” and is “an immigrant.” During the show, she said, “I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent.”

According to the reality star, “you would think she would be nice because she’s an immigrant.” The crowd laughed and cheered. However, perhaps Teresa shouldn’t throw shade because after all, she is an A-lister with a very successful career.