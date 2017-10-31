FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
corey feldman ben affleck sofia vergara Rose McGowan Kevin Spacey meghan markle matt lauer Anthony Rapp andy cohen corey haim harvey weinstein bella hadid tom cruise angelina jolie anna faris eva longoria kelly ripa brad pitt camilla parker bowles blac chyna Paul Newman christopher mcdonald brandi glanville
Home » Hollywood

Teresa Giudice From Real Housewives Bad Mouths Sofia Vergara – Professional Jealousy?

Todd Malm Posted On 10/31/2017
1
434 Views
0


Teresa GiudiceSource: BravoTV.com

Real Housewives aren’t the greatest at being comics, that much is for sure. Fans of the series will remember when NeNe Leakes got into trouble after she made a bad joke at a stand-up show. NeNe told a woman that she hoped a woman would get raped by an Uber driver.

As a result of the joke, sources claimed it was one of the reasons she was kicked off the Xscape tour by the other women.

Not only did she get kicked off the tour, but in an Instagram video, NeNe stated she “almost had a breakdown” due to the amount of hate she got afterward. However, because of her resilience, she is back to her normal laughing-self.

Now, Teresa Giudice as tried her hand at making others laugh at Sofia Vergara’s expense during a chat with the women of the “Gettin’ Real With The Housewives panel.”

According to Teresa – who has Italian ancestry and is from Paterson, New Jersey – she had an unpleasant encounter with Sofia Vergara.

Teresa claimed that producers from Bravo TV asked Sofia and Teresa to pose together for photos, but Vergara didn’t want to.

Giudice said on the panel that Sofia should be more kind and polite because she “has an accent” and is “an immigrant.” During the show, she said, “I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent.”

Advertisement

According to the reality star, “you would think she would be nice because she’s an immigrant.” The crowd laughed and cheered. However, perhaps Teresa shouldn’t throw shade because after all, she is an A-lister with a very successful career.

Post Views: 434

Read more about sofia vergara teresa giudice Modern Family real housewives

Advertisement

You may also like
‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reacts To Shannon Beador’s Not-So-Shocking Divorce News
10/31/2017
That Was Quick! ‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Estranged Husband David Reportedly Already Dating
10/31/2017
Porsha Williams Says Phaedra Parks “Used Me As Collateral” For Her Plot Against Kandi Burruss
10/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

J bru
10/31/2017 at 2:50 pm
Reply

She is not an A lister. She’s not even close to one and very far from one compared to Sophia V. Don’t compare these wanna B’s whose have no talent to ones that do


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *