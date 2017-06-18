Temperamental Joseline Hernandez Attacks Stevie J With Hot Plate Of Mushrooms: Could Lose Custody Of Baby Bonnie Bella!

Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez have once again proved how childish they could be despite being parents themselves. Fans hoped the arrival of their baby would make them call a truce, but it looks like the reality TV stars are still far from mature, responsible co- parents.

Hernandez and Stevie J are going back to court, and this time, the trial might cost the woman more than she could have imagined.

Parents should make sure their children are always safe, and that also means from themselves!

The new mother really needs to control her temper.

Recently, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez, along with Stevie J’s attorney met up at a restaurant to have a grown-up conversation.

Although no one really knows what they were talking about that sparked the conflict except for the three people involved, things escalated quickly.

Hernandez could not help but do a very foolish thing in front of witnesses and a lawyer!

The woman picked up a plate full of hot mushrooms and threw it!

Other people present at the restaurant got scared.

Hernandez played right into Stevie’s hands by losing her temper like that.

Despite their differences, the mother should have been more careful about what she does.

Now Stevie J will take Joseline back to court, this time for assault.

She also has a history of having quite a temper, so the judge will certainly bring her psychological state into question.

It’s a messy situation that could have been avoided if only Joseline kept her calm.

It is no doubt that she was provoked, but she should have thought about her baby and that she could lose the custody.

Is hurting Stevie J worth losing your child?

Besides, the man has stated many times she is a crazy fool, and now she is proving him right.

It’s clear that for the sake of little Bonnie Bella, Joseline needs some anger management therapy.

She needs to deal with her issues and then focus on being the best mother she can be.

What do you think about Joseline Hernandez attacking her ex with a hot plate of vegetables? Did you expect her to act so recklessly even amid their custody battle?