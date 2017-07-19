Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham And Her Boyfriend Simon Saran Just Delved Into Another Level Of Relationship Drama

When it comes to Simon Saran and Farrah Abraham, it seems like their relationship is always up and down. The pair is always fighting, and the drama seems never to end.

Just a few weeks after Teen Mom OG finished another season, the reality stars started fighting once again.

Earlier in the day today, the publication, E! News, confirmed Simon was hit with a “cease and desist” order from Farrah.

A representative for the woman said, “she just returned to America from working overseas. She is focusing on her upcoming business endeavors and spending time with her daughter and has no time to feed into negative situations.”

However, Simon isn’t about to keep quiet and not offer his opinion on the matter.

When talking to E! News, the man said, “give that I have respect for her dad, I’ll let her slide. I don’t need drama in my life at this point. She can say what she wants, but we all know who the real one is and who the fraud is.”

Simon went on to say that he had “no hard feelings” for Farrah, even though he can’t stop complaining about her.

He added she “likes the fake life,” and he likes the “real life,” whatever that means.

Farrah has fought back too, don’t worry, she hasn’t taken the shots laying down.

She previously wrote, “why are you trying to get attention, you’re pathetic, and I’m a great mother, professional, friend & women go stop using me for money.”

“Stop talking about me and tv if you’re over me lmao.”

@MTVsingleAF is the only place to find out what happens in the Castle. Love is in the air 🏰🏰🏰💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼🇫🇷💋 surprises A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

As fans of MTV know, Farrah and Simon are always combating one another.

Their relationship is unpredictable, to say the least.

However, is it possible we’ll see them get back together one day?

Simon doesn’t think so.

He previously said to E! News, “No, I believe that we are better off going our separate ways. There’s no loyalty in that woman. She’d rather make a buck than to keep someone around who cared about her. She will forever be alone.”