‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer Already Expecting A Baby?

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s love story keeps getting stranger by the day. In the latest development, the Teen Mom couple are officially trying to have a baby of their own. Are the newlyweds already expecting their first child together?

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Standifer recently admitted that she and Edwards want one more child. While she didn’t confirm that she was already pregnant, Standifer said that they are simply waiting on God’s timing.

There’s no telling what Standifer meant but there’s a strong chance she and Edwards are not taking anything to avoid a conception. This means that a baby announcement could happen at any time. The real question, however, is whether the couple is ready to have a baby of their own.

To say the least, Edwards and Standifer have a lot on their plates at the moment. As fans will recall, Edwards caused a lot of stir when he appeared high while driving to the couple’s wedding last season. Shortly after tying the knot, Edwards enrolled in rehab to deal with his drug addiction.

Standifer, meanwhile, is still adjusting to life as a stepmother and claims that she didn’t know about Edwards drug habit until the day of the wedding. There’s a chance that Standifer and Edwards will make great parents together, but they clearly have a lot of things to work out before taking on the responsibility of another child.

In addition to the baby news, Cafe Mom reports that Ryan Edwards tried to meet up with his son Bentley after leaving rehab. Unfortunately, Edwards’ big day didn’t go as planned and he wasn’t allowed to see his son.

Bentley’s mother, Maci Bookout, didn’t want Edwards anywhere near their son after he sent her a series of vulgar texts. Given how Bookout has custody over Bentley, Edwards needs to change his tune if he wants to spend more time with his son.

For Bookout, Edwards’ short stint in rehab wasn’t enough. Hollywood Life reports that the Teen Mom star believes that Edwards should have stayed in rehab for at least six months in order to get the help he truly needs. She also wanted to meet with Edwards before she allowed Bentley over. Bookout wanted to make sure Edwards was doing well and that she wasn’t putting Bentley in a dangerous environment.

Sadly, Bookout’s demands didn’t go over well with Edwards, who continued to send her escalating texts. At one point, Edwards told his wife that if Bookout didn’t let him see Bentley he might end up hurting someone. For somebody who wants to have another baby, Ryan Edwards clearly has a lot of issues to work out. We can only hope that Edwards gets his life together before he and Mackenzie decide to expand their family by one more.

Fans can watch the drama unfold when new episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.