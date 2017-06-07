‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Parties Hard During Boozy Trip Amid Substance Abuse Rumors – Is She Spiraling Out Of Control?

Leah Messer has been partying hard during her Nashville vacation with sister Victoria. The Teen Mom 2 star is going wild with her newly single sibling without any regard for her health!

The 25-year-old reality TV star drove with her sister to Nashville, Tennessee recently so they could have a divorce party.

The two women did not waste any time as they went out immediately, hitting a local bar and downing shots like there was no tomorrow.

As expected the reality TV star documented their outing by posting a lot on social media, only to worry her fans.

The party continued the next night as well, and the mother of three posted a photo of the shots they were about to drink.

The sudden girls-only trip comes shortly after Messer’s sister, Victoria filed for a divorce from her husband, Brian Jones.

The two share 6-month-old baby Cami and have stayed married only for two years before they decided to go their separate ways.

But the boozy trip is a great concern for the Teen Mom star as speculations say Messer has been struggling with substance abuse.

Despite the reality TV star never confirming the rumors, her former husband Corey Simms did confront her about it on one episode of the hit MTV series.

Messer went to rehab back in 2015 but not for her drinking but stress and depression.

During that period she lost primary custody of her twins to their father.

However, in January of 2016, she managed to get shared custody.

