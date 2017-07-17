Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Unique Baby Name And Sparks Gender Speculations Amid Delivery Drama

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third addition to the family. The woman has kept both the gender and the name of the baby under wraps but is she finally ready to spill the beans?

Lowry has revealed a unique name before her delivery.

Fans are certainly aware that she is due at any moment and while waiting for baby Lo, the reality TV star mentioned what she would like to name it!

‘I like last name for first names, how do we feel about Murphy for Baby Lo?’ she tweeted.

However, it looks like most followers were against the idea, with 78 percent saying no.

After revealing the name, rumors she is having a boy started going around but Kailyn quickly shut the speculations down.

‘No I actually like it for a girl. But idk what I’m having,’ she said.

Lowry also denied rumors she was already in labor.

With her ex-husband Javi Marroquin out of town for work, the man revealed they worked out ‘plans for all scenarios’ for when she gives birth regarding who will take care of their son Lincoln.

It looks like Javi is always so dependable, unlike her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

The man allegedly went MIA around the time he learned she was expecting.

‘He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things did not work out, so they went their separate ways,’ a source previously stated.

But even though his involvement in his baby’s life is up in the air, Kailyn will still contact him when she goes into labor so Chris can choose whether or not he wants to witness the birth.

What do you think the Teen Mom star is having, a boy or a girl? Do you like the name Murphy?