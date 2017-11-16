Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s In A Lesbian Relationship – Who’s The Lucky Lady?

The two went from being really close friends to being romantically involved. After many speculations surrounding the reality TV star and her BFF, Kailyn Lowry has finally announced that she is in a relationship with another woman!

During an episode of Lindsie Chrisley‘s Coffee Convos podcast, Lowry did not hesitate to say ‘yes’ when the MC asked her about having a girlfriend.

The mother of three went on to say that they are not that serious yet however as they’ve only been on a few dates – nothing too crazy.

The Teen Mom star did not reveal that name of her partner, but fans have been speculating for months that it might be her dear friend Dominique Potter, who has even been photographed by the paparazzi wearing a necklace that had Kailyn’s name on it not too long ago.

Not to mention, on Snapchat, the woman even called herself Lowry’s ‘girlfriend.’

The celeb admitted that she was not really looking to date again but that it naturally happened.

‘We were friends for a year, until it just kind of turned into a relationship. It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.’

But of course, the new couple has already been meeting with some difficulties because of having a family.

‘We go out to eat, but it is kind of hard ‘cause I have kids, I have a baby. I’ve never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date,’ Lowry stated.