Home » Entertainment

Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Announces The Gender Of Her Third Baby!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/27/2017
746 Views
kailyn lowrySource: eonline.com

As fans of Teen Mom may know, Kailyn Lowry wanted to keep the gender of her third baby a surprise even for herself, but it looks like the reality TV star couldn’t wait any longer. According to new reports, Lowry is expecting a baby girl!

The pregnant celebrity took to social media to post a video of a woman holding a ring attached to a chain above Lowry’s baby bump.

‘It’s a girl. If it goes in circles, it’s a girl, if it swung back and forth like a pendulum it’s a boy. It’s picking up your energy,’ the woman claimed.

The 25-year-old mother is due any day now.

This will be her third baby with baby daddy Chris Lopez.

She is also the mother of 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, both from different previous relationships.

As for the supposed girl’s name, the star has been struggling to pick one, but it seems like she’s managed to narrow it down to 4.

‘Karsyn, Anastasia, Murphy, and Leona,’ she tweeted the options.

But if it’s a boy, the names she likes are: ‘Griffin, Nixon, Ripken, and Silas.’

Her third baby daddy hasn’t been involved in the pregnancy, and it looks like Kailyn will be a single mother.

But despite their rocky relationship, one insider revealed that she would notify him when she goes into labor.

‘She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born. She never said Chris could not be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.’

Do you believe the method Kailyn used to find out her baby’s sex is accurate? When do you think she will give birth?

