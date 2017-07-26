Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Reveals: ‘I Was About To Kill Myself And Film It’

The reality TV star revealed in her memoir Read Between The Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, that the constant fights with estranged mother Barbara made her contemplate suicide. When she was only 13 years old, Jenelle Evans was caught by her mom hanging out with an 18-year-old and got grounded.

‘Now my mom does not love me anymore, she wishes I drop dead. That hurts me so much, and now I have no one to love me. I want to tell my mom that I am sorry for being born because I know I was just another accident. She is also canceling modeling cuz she thinks I am too ugly for it… she tells me I am a lil whore. She treats me like I am not alive. But then she won’t let me kill myself cuz she will go to jail or something,’ Jenelle tragically wrote in her diary at the time.

But at the end of the entry, Evans explained that she blamed her mother for things she never actually said to make herself feel better about being grounded.

Deep down, the troublemaker teen knew it was her fault.

But that was not the first time she talked about killing herself in her diary.

‘I cannot believe I was about 2 kill myself and film it,’ Jenelle penned while dating a boy named William.

The adult Evans added at the end of the entry dated April 29, 2006, that it probably was another cry for attention.

Although Evans explained she never actually went through with attempting to commit suicide, the star revealed that she did cut herself once.

‘It was not anything serious, just a few scratches on one arm. I tried it out because I had heard other kids at school talk about how it relieved stress and helped me get over bad stuff that was happening around them.’

