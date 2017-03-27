Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Reports Health Complications After Giving Birth

Jenelle Evans, star of Teen mom 2 has revealed that she’s been having some serious complications following the birth of her baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason.

Jenelle fears that she’s had nerve damage after her epidural and tweeted that the pain she feels could be due to scar tissue and that it’s time to start her hardcore workout regime.

“After getting 3 epidurals in my lifetime… I think this third one got me good. still having nerve/back pain from delivering Ensley!”

As fans may already know, back in 2013, the woman suffered from a mysterious medical crisis and she even appeared on The Doctors to try and get it diagnosed.

“Six weeks ago, everything was going great with my career, and then I just had to put everything on hold… I started having night sweats, severe anxiety, hot flashes, pelvic pain, joint pain, chest tightness, extreme back aches, and I have really shaky hands. I wake up in the middle of the night and my legs will be throbbing like someone is hammering my kneecaps. I have abdominal pain, I can’t eat anything, my appetite is gone, and I couldn’t figure it out,” Evans explained at the time.

It turns out that everything was happening because she had switched her birth control pills for some new ones called Junel.

The Doctor on the show advised her to stop taking them and her estrogen levels would come back to normal.

At the time, the reality TV star was also having problems with drug use and she stated that she discontinued her cannabis consumption because she was determined to regain custody of her son, Jace.

