‘Teen Mom’ Star Adam Lind Looks Unrecognizable In New Picture With Daughter After Meth Scandal!

After his shocking weight loss, Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy is unrecognizable! Earlier in the year, Adam Lind tested positive for meth, and now, a new photo of the man shows what horrible effects the dangerous drug had on his once-muscular figure.

Lind posted the photo showing him alongside his 7-year-old daughter Aubree on Facebook this week, and although the father-daughter moment was adorable, people could not help but notice he looked nothing like himself.

Source: radaronline.com

In the picture, Lind appears to have lost a drastic amount of weight as he is no longer buff.

The MTV star, who used to work as a personal trainer and even participated in bodybuilding competitions looked like a shadow of his old self.

The photo comes just after it was confirmed the reality TV star tested positive for meth.

His second baby mama Taylor Halbur claims Lind ‘engaged in drug usage of either steroids or methamphetamines,’ which forced the court to grant drug testing.

‘Plaintiff failed his third drug test, and he tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines. The methamphetamine result in his system was substantial, and this was just over 24 hours before he was to have the parties’ minor child,’ the documents read.

Halbur also mentions in the court papers that her baby daddy has had a significant change in appearance.

In addition, she stated that his former girlfriend, who has remained anonymous, revealed Lind showed her he had cocaine in his possession.

She also confirmed he used steroids to help with muscle growth but then took methamphetamines to cut weight.

Advertisement

Are you shocked of how much the Teen Mom star’s appearance has changed?