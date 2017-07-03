Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Talked About Depression With Stevie Ryan Before Her Passing

RIP Stevie Ryan. The star of Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra, took to Twitter to pay his respect to Youtuber Stevie Ryan, who allegedly passed away by suicide at the age of 33-years, on Saturday, July 1st.

In his Twitter post, he wrote, “I’m so sad to hear about @StevieRyan,” Baltierra.

After the news that the Youtuber passed away, Tyler wrote, “I just talked to her about battling depression, and she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell #RIP.”

Suicide is a severe mental health problem in the world, with as many as 121 people taking their lives every day in the United States.

Usually, it’s more common for males to commit suicide, with men taking their life almost four times as much.

The passing of Stevie Ryan is truly tragic, and relatively uncommon, considering boys are usually far more likely to die by their own hand.

Nevertheless, it’s still a sad day for Youtuber’s and reality stars everywhere.

Catelynn Lowell retweeted her husband’s message, writing, “So sad… #pleasegethelp #seekoutsomeone.”

(Baltierra and Lowell married back in August of 2015 and shared two daughters together).

Catelynn is familiar with mental health issues, as the reality star suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of Novalee, as documented on her show, Teen Mom OG.

As CI readers know, Ryan’s death was ruled as a suicide by hanging.

The Youtuber was best known for her series titled, Little Loca, and also starred in several television productions, including VH1’s Stevie TV and E!’s Sex with Brody.

The online personality often feuded with the stars of Teen Mom on Twitter. Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans, paid tribute to the woman on Monday, despite their bad blood. She wrote, “I know we pretty much hated each other, but I’m sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl. #RIP @StevieRyan.