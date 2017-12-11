FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jax taylor catelynn lowell khloe kardashian kandi burruss david otunga phaedra parks stassi schroeder shannon beador younes bendjima Cynthia Bailey sheree whitfield tyler baltierra terry crews kourtney kardashian t.i. brielle biermann scott disick kirk frost bella hadid kelly ripa ellen degeneres sofia richie briana dejesus
Home » Entertainment

Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Reveals When Catelynn Lowell Gets Out Of Treatment!

Todd Malm Posted On 12/11/2017
1
536 Views
0


Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn LowellSource: OnCampus.com

The husband of Teen Mom OG star, Catelynn Lowell, is excited about his wife’s return home after her stint in a mental health facility for suicidal thoughts. The 25-year-old reality star, Tyler Baltierra, wrote on Instagram that “Cate gets out of treatment on Friday and we can’t wait!”

Catelynn and Tyler currently share a two-year-old daughter named Nova. In his post, he added they had been in “Arizona for the past two weeks visiting her every Sunday,” and had to take a break from everything to make time for each other as well as their family.

Tyler added Catelyn needs “devoted attention” to keep strong, and according to the reality star, “family always comes first!” As you may know, the MTV personality revealed that she would go through a treatment program on the 17th of November.

She wrote that she had “thought of every way” to commit suicide, so it’s best to go to treatment. In an interview with Us Weekly, she said that she needed the “time right now to take good care of myself.”

On the 23rd of November, Lowell updated her fans with a tweet saying, “Happy Thanksgiving” and that she was grateful for life and thankful for her daughters.

The couple frequently uses their social media platform to express their love and commitment. Perhaps, that’s the secret to the success of their relationship?

Fans of the couple know Tyler and Catelyn have been dating for a long time. Four months ago, Tyler wrote on Instagram that they were a “middle school sweethearts,” and he celebrated their 12th anniversary.

Advertisement

They first became famous on the reality series, 16 and Pregnant, on the MTV network. They had their daughter in 2015 and got married eight months later.

Post Views: 536

Read more about catelynn lowell tyler baltierra Teen Mom OG

Advertisement

You may also like
Catelynn Lowell Checks Out Of Rehab Early – Here’s Why Her Husband Tyler Is Upset About It!
12/11/2017
Tyler Baltierra Forced To Care For Sick Daughter Nova By Himself While Wife Catelynn Lowell Is At Treatment Center: ‘Been Up Since 2 A.M.!’
12/02/2017
Catelynn Lowell Was Put On A 48-Hour Lockdown As Soon As She Checked Into Rehab Amid Suicidal Thoughts!
11/28/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Jenifer B Monson
12/11/2017 at 1:06 pm
Reply

I’m really happy for them. Really happy she’s ok and took the time to get better. I think it’s the most selfless act you can do. I’ve done it I know all to well. Suicide is selfish. Those of us that struggling with mental issues DESERVES a 2nd chance. MOST DEFINITELY!!!! Life’s not always easy but God I am so GRATEFUL to be alive today. I have amazing children 20 and 12, a grand daughter I cherish and a mother and husband out of this world. I LOVE ALL THESE GUYS TO THE MOON AND BACK.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *