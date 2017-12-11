Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Reveals When Catelynn Lowell Gets Out Of Treatment!

The husband of Teen Mom OG star, Catelynn Lowell, is excited about his wife’s return home after her stint in a mental health facility for suicidal thoughts. The 25-year-old reality star, Tyler Baltierra, wrote on Instagram that “Cate gets out of treatment on Friday and we can’t wait!”

Catelynn and Tyler currently share a two-year-old daughter named Nova. In his post, he added they had been in “Arizona for the past two weeks visiting her every Sunday,” and had to take a break from everything to make time for each other as well as their family.

Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2017

Tyler added Catelyn needs “devoted attention” to keep strong, and according to the reality star, “family always comes first!” As you may know, the MTV personality revealed that she would go through a treatment program on the 17th of November.

She wrote that she had “thought of every way” to commit suicide, so it’s best to go to treatment. In an interview with Us Weekly, she said that she needed the “time right now to take good care of myself.”

On the 23rd of November, Lowell updated her fans with a tweet saying, “Happy Thanksgiving” and that she was grateful for life and thankful for her daughters.

The couple frequently uses their social media platform to express their love and commitment. Perhaps, that’s the secret to the success of their relationship?

Fans of the couple know Tyler and Catelyn have been dating for a long time. Four months ago, Tyler wrote on Instagram that they were a “middle school sweethearts,” and he celebrated their 12th anniversary.

They first became famous on the reality series, 16 and Pregnant, on the MTV network. They had their daughter in 2015 and got married eight months later.