‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Finally Checks Into Rehab

Sources have confirmed that Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has finally checked into rehab following his problems with drug abuse. The worried close ones revealed that the man will be staying in a center for the next two weeks and that he is doing a lot better.

The rehab news comes just a few days after the shocking abuse allegations made on this week’s episode of Teen Mom.

For the fans of the MTV show, this is not a surprise considering that last month, his fiancé Mackenzie Standifer’s dad revealed that he and his daughter held an intervention for the drug-addicted man.

‘We’ll get together and talk about it. Mackenzie and Ryan are adults. I won’t talk without them present. Anything that we talk about, we’re all going to sit down together,’ Bob stated.

In addition, even his ex, Maci Bookout broke down on the show, revealing that she feared for Edward’s life and that he deserves to be happy and love himself.

Bookout claimed that she spoke with Edwards about going to get help for his battle with addition and that he would do it but everybody else around him are too afraid to admit it.

Crying, the woman explained that they care more about their image than about his health and that they are in denial.

It looks like the reality TV star’s breakdown on camera moved his fiancé and other close ones and now, Edwards is finally getting the help he needs.

