‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer Got Married In Secret Before His Rehab Check-In!

It looks like the couple went ahead and tied the knot secretly in the weeks leading to him checking into rehab for drug abuse. The court documents obtained prove Ryan Edwards and fiancée Mackenzie Standifer are already married!

The papers revealed that 28-year-old Edwards and Standifer got married on May 15, keeping the event completely private.

Sadly enough, however, the reality TV star couple are already living separate lives already instead of enjoying their honeymoon.

But that is not because their marriage has problems already but because the man recently decided to check into rehab for his drug addiction problem.

Edwards has been worrying his fiancee, family and friends, and even his ex and baby mama, Maci Bookout who recently broke down during a Teen Mom episode, terrified of the possibility of her baby daddy losing his life.

As fans may already know, it was reported that the man has been in rehab for two weeks now and that he is doing really well.

Edwards proposed to Mackenzie in December of 2016 at a Waffle House, after just a few months of dating.

Edwards and Standifer have had a stormy relationship since the very beginning.

Maci stated once that her ex and his new girlfriend were moving way too fast as they decided to move in together soon after started dating.

This is Edwards’ second marriage as he proposed to Teen Mom star Maci Bookout before the birth of their son in 2008.

What do you think of Edwards and Mackenzie’s secret marriage before going to rehab? Do you think they rushed it?