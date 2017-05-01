Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder – Forcing Her To Give Up On Children

The Teen Mom OG star revealed on the newest episode she has made a choice to not have children following a diagnosis of Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder.

At their home on the show, Portwood and Baier told an MTV producer that having children together seemed like a possibility in the past, but now, it won’t ever happen.

Portwood revealed, “I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life.”

She went on, “I can not get pregnant on this medication.”

She explained she could get pregnant, but the drugs would hurt the unborn child.

If she takes the drugs while pregnant, she will feel normal and healthy but her children will suffer, but if she doesn’t her mood will be unstable while the children will be ok.

So, her only option is to hold off on having a family and take her medication.

Baier said the Teen Mom OG star had a severe mental and emotional breakdown over the news.

While on the show, Portwood said, “we just keep moving forward with our heads high like we do.”

Portwood and Baier’s relationship has been on rocky roads. It was revealed Baier failed to pay child support for multiple secret children with several women.

Ever since then, their relationship has gone a lot smoother, and Baier told People he was “completely into (the relationship).”

Amber said Baier is creating the guest list for the wedding and they already have 200 people, 50 of which she doesn’t even know. Some of the other guests will include former stars of the popular TV show.