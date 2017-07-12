‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Reportedly Keeping Bentley Away From Ryan Edwards After Recent Relapse

Ryan Edwards may be out of rehab, but Maci Bookout still has plenty of doubts about his sobriety. Edwards struggled with substance abuse for the past several years and even fell asleep while driving during the Teen Mom OG season finale. While Edwards has recently turned things around, is Bookout allowing him free time with their 8-year-old son, Bentley?

Apparently Bookout didn’t realize the depths of Edwards’ drug problems until she watched him fall asleep while driving to his own wedding. Once she watched the alarming scene, Bookout believed Edwards need to go to rehab to get sober. Fortunately, she believes the professional help worked and that Edwards is a completely different person.

“I felt like a completely different person right away,” Bookout shared. “I knew the cloud over me, and all of us, was big and dark and heavy, but I just didn’t know how big and dark and heavy it was until it was gone.”

Last season, Bookout used Bentley as a way to get Edwards to check into rehab. Although Edwards is doing a lot better, Bookout is still keeping Bentley at a distance until she can fully trust her ex.

“I’m going to do my best to not discourage him, but also keep my child safe,” she revealed.

According to the inside source Maci Bookout also wants to give Edwards random drug tests to make sure he remains sober. Edwards, however, isn’t willing to comply and doesn’t think Bookout has the right to demand the checkups. Instead, Edwards is confident that he can remain sober and believes he should have full access to Bentley. He also believes Bookout is using his rehab stay to generate more drama on the show.

“Ryan has been completely devoted to maintaining his sobriety since leaving rehab, and thinks it’s time Maci gave him some props for once instead of continually trying to bring him down,” the insider stated. “Maci however claims she’s just concerned about Bentley, and doesn’t want to run any risk of Ryan not being sober when he’s around him.”

Edwards feels that going to rehab and admitting that he has a drug problem is enough to gain Bookout’s trust. Edwards wants nothing more than to move on and stop dwelling on the past, though it will clearly take some time before Bookout is fully on board.

Edwards’ new wife, Mackenzie Standifer, also believes Bookout is being unreasonable. In fact, Standifer slammed Bookout during the reunion for not telling her about Edwards’ drug issues. She also bashed the Teen Mom OG star for using Edwards’ drug problems for more camera time.

“Helping Ryan doesn’t mean talking about all of his problems on national television, it means being supportive. Not kicking someone down and respecting the privacy we all so graciously deserve,” Standifer concluded.

Advertisement

Teen Mom OG recently wrapped its Season 6 reunion. Filming for the upcoming season is expected to begin in a few months and it’s unclear if Edwards’ rehab drama will be featured on the show.