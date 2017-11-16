‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Admits Javi Marroquin Cheated And She Has ‘No Contact’ With Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is the mom of three beautiful boys, but when it comes to love, she hasn’t been so lucky. The 25-year-old told Dr. Drew Pinsky during the recent reunion special that the father of her third child, Chris Lopez, cheated on her during her entire pregnancy and the two haven’t spoken for over a month.

According to People Magazine, Lowry revealed that she went through hell leading up to having her third son Lux, and she wouldn’t wish it on her worst enemy. This isn’t what fans of the show were expecting. Just after Lux was born in August, Lowry said she was hopeful that Lopez and their son would have a relationship and that he would be around.

🐅 @drdrewpinsky A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

But, it hasn’t worked out that way, and the situation seems to have taken a turn for the worse. However, when it comes to her situation with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lowry says they have been co-parenting well. But the former couple, who share son Lincoln, 3, have faced some tension lately resulting in them not talking as much as they used to.

The relationship between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin is a complicated one, but The Hollywood Gossip reports that the two are able to get along – or pretended to – for long periods of time.

It has been over a year since they finalized their divorce, but even though they get along for the sake of their son, the two continue to go after each other on social media. Lately, the reason for their online battle has been Marroquin’s new girlfriend, Briana DeJesus.

I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY #SCORPION #BAE #CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING #BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA #PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Before Lowry had a problem with the new woman in her ex’s life, she complained about Marroquin cheating on her during their marriage. And, after Lowry complained about Lopez’s cheating on the reunion episode, fans took to Twitter to call her out.

One fan called her annoying for complaining about Lopez’s cheating, saying that Lowry cheated on Marroquin during his deployment and then he came home to divorce papers.

Advertisement

Kailyn Lowry quickly replied that Marroquin cheated on her four times, so she is not taking any responsibility for the end of her marriage because he apparently cheated first.