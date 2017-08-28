‘Teen Mom’ Is Fake! The Stars Tell All On Scripted Show Rumors

Fans of the hit show may be wondering if Teen Mom is fake and we have the answer. Kailyn, Chelsea, and Leah talked about some clever editing that is done to manipulate the storylines.

According to new reports, producers of Teen Mom as well as all of the other spin-offs – OG included – have been accused of ‘editing scenes to fit…specific storylines’ that usually involve stars such as Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer.

Even though some new articles on the matter claim the show is not scripted, they do admit the truth has been altered through editing more than once.

But of course, that happened without the cast’s permission or knowledge, which is why they slammed the production for it multiple times.

Back in April of 2016, Leah Messer took to social media to announce her followers that she was not Okay with one episode in Season 7A.

The said episode included talks between her and husband Jeremy Calvert about their split.

While the footage showed Messer telling him they should not have given up on their reunion with Calvert remaining quiet; Messer claimed MTV cut the man’s answer.

According to her, the feelings were mutual.

Kailyn Lowry had a similar problem with the MTV editing when she accused the network of focusing on her issues with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera instead on her success in school.

‘Yet another episode where none of my accomplishments are shown. Hard work in school, deans list, etc. I want to motivate other young moms to stay in or finish school. Not be asked to talk about Jo drama,’ Kailyn wrote online.

Houska is the third Teen Mom star who complained about the editing, saying that the show made it seem like she was worried about daughter Aubree being jealous of her younger brother from a different father.

Apparently, the whole scene was taken out of context.

Are you shocked the show manipulates the truth so often?