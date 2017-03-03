Teen Mom Cast Members Slammed For Partying And Drinking On Vacation

Teen Mom OG cast members Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood are on a vacation away from their children in Puerto Rico but their irresponsible wild partying has been attracting a lot of criticism from their followers.

Amber Portwood even posted a video of Lowell pretending to pee into the hotel pool while she was holding a cocktail, captioning the embarrassing video: “Cait already had too much to drink today lol. It’s a little early!”

Cait already had a little too much to drink today lol love it!! #3stooges💋 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:26am PST

It was without question that the three were having the time of their lives and laughing about Lowell’s drunken antics was just one of their many ways of entertaining themselves while on the trip.

However, social media users did not think the same in the slightest! In fact, many commented on the irresponsible and immature behavior of the three moms who left their kids at home in order to get their boozing on.

“Wow how embarrassing,” tweeted one user.

“Poor Tyler and Nova. Stay away from the alcohol. You can’t handle it.”

“She’s showing poor habits and to be a mother. She should [put] that wine glass down… I thought somewhere down the line you would grow up, but I guess not,” wrote another follower.

Even worse, one user slammed Lowell, who suffers from depression and anxiety for probably mixing the alcohol with her prescription pills.

“Drugs and alcohol don’t mix. Don’t be stupid,” commented the worried fan.

“Isn’t she on medication?” realized another as well.

However, despite her fans’ worried tweets, Lowell did not stop drinking, and later on she posted many Snapchat photos of her drinking along with her co-stars at the bar.