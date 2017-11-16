‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Javi Marroquin With Very Private Photos

The relationship between Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus came as a bit of a shock to fans. Even though they both recently went through breakups, Marroquin with ex Lauren Comeau and DeJesus with baby daddy Luis, not many expected the two to find comfort in each other. But, the two ended being more than just friends, and now DeJesus has confirmed it with some intimate pics of her new man.

Teen Mom Talk Now reports that DeJesus took pictures of Marroquin sleeping and posted them to SnapChat. Fans immediately responded with critical comments, wondering why she would post such intimate photos. One follower said she would break up with a guy if he posted pictures of her passed out.

Javiana❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:13am PST

But, some commented on how close the two have become and wondered if Marroquin would be a baby daddy for DeJesus in the future.

The relationship between Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus has seemingly not set well with his ex Kailyn Lowry, and some fans were concerned that he was dating the newest member of the Teen Mom 2 cast to get back at his ex.

Marroquin and DeJesus seem to be done hiding their relationship, and according to Cafe Mom, the reality star recently posted a video of the two dirty dancing at a club. The couple danced to Bachata–a romantic music from the Dominican Republic–and the sparks were flying. The fans’ comments on the video were filled with approval. One called them the perfect couple, while another said that they looked good together.

Views 👨🏽👸🏽🌆 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

The new couple is dating long distance, but they are making every effort to see each other as often as they can. In Touch Weekly reports that the Marroquin flew to Briana DeJesus and he tweeted that the two got to spend some quality time together. She responded with a kissy face emoji. Their tweets indicated the two went to Busch Gardens and then they went on a dinner date to a steakhouse.

Of course, Lowry doesn’t seem thrilled with the relationship, and has warned via tweet that Marroquin “shouldn’t sh*t where he eats.”

Meanwhile, rumors are flying that Lowry is moving on with her friend Becky Hater. Over the years, stories have surfaced that the two friends are hooking up, and with a recent post of a pic of the two getting cozy in a kitchen, some fans are convinced the two have made it official. But, not everyone believes that Lowry and Hater are an item, and time will tell if the friends have become something more.