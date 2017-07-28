FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Teen Mom Baby Boom! Star Welcomes Baby Girl With Unique Name

Nick Markus Posted On 07/28/2017
chelsea megan teen momSource: wetpaint.com

While Kailyn Lowry is still waiting to welcome her third baby, another Teen Mom star has given birth before her. It looks like Chelsea Houska’s former best friend Megan Nelson welcomed her second child earlier in the week.

As fans of the hit reality TV show may remember, Nelson appeared in multiple episodes of Teen Mom before her falling out with BFF Houska.

It has been confirmed that the woman gave birth to baby daughter Raelynn Elaine on July 25, 2017.

Just last week, Nelson took to social media to inform her followers that she suffers from preeclampsia.

‘Thank you, everyone, for all the prayers you have sent Raelynn and I. Unfortunately, I do have Preeclampsia. I am getting induced this Monday, and we will finally get to meet our sweet baby girl!’

The reality star is also a mother to son Hunter, born in 2011.

One of my all-time favorite photos!! 😍😍 Love you to the moon and back Hunter John!! 😘🌙

A post shared by mnovre10 (@mnovre10) on

During her time on the show, Nelson feuded with Houska over her baby daddy Adam Lind when he moved into the home they shared, which meant that she was forced to move out.

‘I hate him. I am not mad at you, I just do not like the situation. I want to be [friends], but it is going to take a long time if you and Adam are together,’ Megan said to Chelsea during one episode of Teen Mom.

Aside from Nelson, another Teen Mom star who is expected to deliver her baby any day now is Kailyn Lowry.

Fans may remember that this will be her third baby with third baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Lowry’s co-stars Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska and Briana DeJesus also gave birth earlier this year.

Are you excited to meet Lowry’s newest addition to the family? Would you like to see Nelson back on the show, making peace with Houska?

