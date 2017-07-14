‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Already Planning For Baby No 4?

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been plagued by pregnancy rumors over the past few months. Although Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, already share three kids together, speculation ran wild that the reality stars were preparing for their fourth child. What did Evans have to say about all the baby rumors?

Evans shot down the pregnancy rumors on social media and is not planning on having another baby – at least not in the near future. Evans assured fans on Twitter that she and Eason have enough kids already and are not looking to expand the family anytime soon.

“We already have so many kids and it’s really time-consuming, it’s hectic. We don’t get that much time for just ourselves,” Evans added.

Evans and Eason are planning on tying the knot this coming fall. Between the wedding plans and filming for the new season of Teen Mom 2, the couple is clearly too busy to add another baby to the mix. Speaking of the wedding, Evans recently opened up about the ceremony and admitted that she is a little hesitant to make such a big commitment.

“Trust me, I’m kind of like freaking out in my head,” she stated. “But I am going wedding dress shopping.”

Apart from the upcoming wedding, Jenelle Evans is also busy promoting her new memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. The reality star’s book explores her life in front of the cameras and the many obstacles she’s encountered over the years. This includes an inside look into her drug problems and almost fatal heroin overdose.

“I think my low point was my drug issue and the whole heroin thing,” Evans shared during her promo tour. “I almost overdosed and died. I was trying to run away from my problems. … God knows what might have happened. I might have been dead.”

After the overdose scare, Evans finally ditched her addiction and started turning her life around. The reality star is now sober, though she did experience some pretty strong withdrawals along the way. Fortunately, she was able to get professional help for the withdrawals and hasn’t relapsed to her old ways.

Evans also opened up her tumultuous relationship with her mother, Barbara. The two have fought a lot on Teen Mom and have never made things right.

In fact, Evans does not believe she will ever reach a point where she doesn’t butt heads with Barbara. They did, however, agree to a visitation schedule in regards to Evans’ first son, Jace, which is definitely a step in the right direction.