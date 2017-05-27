Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Accuses Her Mother Of Drinking Around Kids!

For the fans of Teen Mom, the feud between Jenelle Evans and her mother is well known. The latest fight the mother-daughter duo had in front of the cameras was over boozing! Jenelle accused her mom of drinking around her kids.

The reality TV stars were in a parking lot when Evans decided to slam her drunken mom.

Jenelle was caught confronting Barbara as the two women, along with 7-year-old son Jace and his two cousins were leaving a restaurant and heading for their car.

“Don’t take pictures of me David,” Babara shouted at David Easton, Evans’ fiancé.

But Jenelle pointed out that she was drinking even though she had three kids around.

She explained to her mother that she and her fiancé dropped by the restaurant just to see Jace and she caught Barbara drinking.

As fans of the show certainly already know, Barbara has custody of the 7-year-old, and Jenelle only gets to visit him.

“I had one sip of wine!” Barbara defended herself.

However, David insisted she was slurring and threatened to call the police.

Evans told her mother she shouldn’t drive and that she will get her a taxi instead.

After the incident, Barbara told the press her daughter set her up.

Jenelle has been fighting with her mother for years for the custody of Jace.

She recently won more visitation hours in court, but the situation regarding the legal custody remained unchanged.

Back in 2010 Jenelle thought giving her baby to her mother temporarily was going to be the best thing but then Barbara refused to give Jace back.

Do you think Jenelle and her fiancé set Barabara up or did she really drink around the three children?